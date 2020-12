Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of CertainOfficers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02

On December 22, 2020, Kenneth Puzder resigned from his position as our Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Exactus, Inc. (Exactus), formerly Spiral Energy Tech, Inc., is a life science company. The Company will develop and commercialize Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics for measuring proteolytic enzymes in the blood based on a detection platform. The Company’s primary business focus will be the development and commercialization of the FibriLyzer and related technology licensed by Exactus. The Company’s products will employ a disposable test biosensor strip combined with a portable hand held detection unit that provides a result in approximately 30 seconds. The Company intends to file to gain regulatory approval and launch its products in the United States and Europe.