iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

Appointment of President

On December 18, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Tom Isett, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board to serve as its President.

Mr Isett, age 55, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Co-Chair effective March 10, 2020. He was subsequently appointed as Chair of the Board effective June 12, 2020. He has served as a member of the Board since April 2019. In 2015, Mr. Isett founded both Commence Bio, Inc., a private, early stage developer of cellular immunotherapies, as well as i.e. Advising, LLC, a management and strategy consulting firm that advised Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, biotechnology companies, and standard-setting organizations. Prior to 2015, he held leadership roles for bioprocess product and service businesses over his 25 combined years with GE, Lonza, and BD. Mr. Isett led a turnaround of the Core Microbiology diagnostic business at BD, and then went on to become the founding Vice President of Becton Dickinson’s BD Advanced Bioprocessing business, which he led from inception to over $60 million in revenues by 2009. While at Lonza from 2009 to 2012, he contributed to the rapid growth of the cell & gene therapy CDMO as Head of Cell Processing Technologies. Subsequently, at GE Life Sciences, he accelerated growth for the North American BioProcess business via the introduction of an integrated solutions strategy, along with new commercial and operating mechanisms to improve business execution.

Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer

On December 28, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Dr. Martin B. Brenner to serve as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, effective January 18, 2021.

Dr. Brenner has a strong history of success heading drug discovery and development teams at several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca (“AstraZeneca”), Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”), Pfizer Inc.(“Pfizer”), and Merck Research Laboratories (“Merck Research Labs”). Most recently, Dr. Brenner served as Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Pfenex Inc. from March 2019 until its acquisition by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in October 2020. From 2017 to 2018, Dr. Brenner served as Chief Scientific Officer at Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company. From 2016 to 2017, Dr. Brenner served as Vice President and Head of Research and Early Development at Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company. From 2013 to 2016, Dr. Brenner served as Executive Director, Diabetes & NASH, and Chair of Diabetes & NASH Early Discovery Unit at Merck Research Lab. From 2012 to 2013, Dr. Brenner served as Senior Director, Head of Bioscience, CVMD at AstraZeneca . From 2009 to 2012, Dr. Brenner served as an Associate Research Fellow for the Diabetes Prevention and Remission Group at Pfizer . From 2003 to 2009, Dr. Brenner served as Senior Research Scientist for the Diabetes Drug Hunting Team at Lilly. Dr. Brenner holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from the Veterinary School of Hannover in Hannover, Germany a DVM from Veterinary School of Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, Germany.

About iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on commercializing its technologies and product candidates and providing product development and manufacturing services to clients and collaborators. Its technologies include iBioLaunch technology and iBioModulator. The Company’s technologies constitute a transformative platform for development and production of biologics in hydroponically grown green plants. The Company is focused on the commercialization of its plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and on developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s technology is applicable in a range of product candidates, including products against fibrotic diseases, vaccines, enzyme replacements, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant versions of marketed products that are derived from human blood plasma.