Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On November 16, 2020, Simulations Plus, Inc., a California corporation (the "Company"), issued a press release announcing financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Report”).

On November 16, 2020, the Company held an investor conference call reporting its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2020. The PowerPoint presentation, which was used for this investor conference call, is attached herein as exhibit 99.2 to this Report.

