Sweet Dirt, ArchSolar to Build Maine’s Largest Cannabis Greenhouse

Maine-based cannabis company Sweet Dirt and greenhouses provider ArchSolar have partnered to build out a 32,800 sq. ft. extreme-light deprivation greenhouse that would be the largest cannabis greenhouse in Maine, according to the pair.

Construction on the greenhouse at Sweet Dirt’s headquarters in Eliot will begin this month.

Optimized for harsh climates, the multi-bay greenhouse will feature thermal performance, snow and wind load capacity, an automated louvered intake and exhaust system, and an automated light-deprivation (shade) system according to a Sweet Dirt statement.

Portland, Maine-based ArchSolar has over five years of greenhouse experience. Tony Kieffer, president and founder of ArchSolar, states that they “are pleased to be working with Sweet Dirt to build out what, to our knowledge, is the largest cannabis greenhouse in Maine.