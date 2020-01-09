LINDSAY CORPORATION (NYSE:LNN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About LINDSAY CORPORATION (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, provides a range of water management and road infrastructure products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Irrigation Segment and Infrastructure Segment. The Irrigation Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, which are used primarily in the agricultural industry. The Infrastructure Segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, road marking and road safety equipment, large diameter steel tubing, and railroad signals and structures. It also manufactures and markets hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands in Europe and South Africa. It produces or markets chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems, which it sells under its GrowSmart brand.