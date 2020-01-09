NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. (NYSE:NXRT) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Story continues below

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 nxrt-ex231_6.htm EX-23.1 nxrt-ex231_6.htm Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-216697) and in the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (No. 333-212052) of our report dated January 8,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s investment objectives are to maximize the cash flow and value of properties owned, acquire properties with cash flow growth potential, provide quarterly cash distributions and achieve long-term capital appreciation for its stockholders through targeted management and a capex value-add program. It focuses on multifamily investments primarily located in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. All of its business operations are conducted through NexPoint Residential Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. Its properties include The Miramar Apartments, Arbors on Forest Ridge, Cutter’s Point, Eagle Crest, Meridian, Toscana, The Grove at Alban, McMillan Place Old Farm Apartment Homes, Stone Creek at Old Farm Apartments and Dana Point. It owns approximately 40 properties consisting of over 12,960 units in approximately 10 markets. Its advisor is NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.