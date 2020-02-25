SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 25, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the issuance of a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony K. McDonald. The Company also announced the date and time of an investor call to discuss Q4 2019 financial results, recent developments and the strategic initiatives described in the shareholder letter. The shareholder letter is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Shareholder Letter from the CEO dated February 25, 2020 99.2 Press Release dated February 25, 2020



Surna Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 February 25,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Surna Inc. develops, designs and distributes cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The Company’s segment is designing, manufacturing, and distributing indoor climate control systems, including but not limited to chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems, for use in conjunction with the state-regulated cannabis and CEA industry. The Company’s technologies include a line of optimized lighting, environmental control, air sanitation and cultivation facilities. The Company offers full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, including designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to indoor grow facility conditions. The Company’s products include Surna Chillers, Surna Reflectors, Hybrid Building and Air Sanitation. Its customers include state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities, as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, including organic herb and vegetable producers.