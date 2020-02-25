National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 21, 2020, the registrant issued a press release regarding the registrant’s results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. Such Exhibit shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits