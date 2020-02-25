National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On February 21, 2020, the registrant issued a press release regarding the registrant’s results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K. Such Exhibit shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
About National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)
National Presto Industries, Inc. (National Presto) manufactures pressure cookers and canners, ammunition and private label adult incontinence products. The Company operates in three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, which designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances; Defense, which manufactures approximately 40 millimeters ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products; produces and sells a range of less lethal products and support accessories, and provides training for the use of less lethal products, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials, and Absorbent Products, which manufactures and sells private label and branded adult incontinence products.
