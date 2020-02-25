STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 25, 2020, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (the “Company”) released its February 2020 Investor Presentation (the “Investor Presentation”), which it plans to use during future meetings with investors, stockholders, and analysts. The Investor Presentation has been made available on the Company’s website and is also being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The fact that the Investor Presentation is being furnished should not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained in the presentation.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished to the Commission and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

About STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, formerly Cortendo plc, is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing its product candidates through clinical development. The Company is focused on the development, in-licensing, acquisition and eventual commercialization of several complementary products and product candidates within franchises that target rare diseases. Its principal focus is to build its rare endocrine franchise, which includes product candidates for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome and acromegaly. Its product candidate, COR-003 (levoketoconazole), is a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, indicated for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome. It is conducting SONICS, a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for COR-003. Its product candidate, COR-005 (veldotide), is a multi-receptor targeted somatostatin analog (SSA) in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly patients. Its product candidate also includes BP-2002.