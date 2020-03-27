SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers, Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 26, 2020, Timothy J. Keating notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Surna Inc. (the “Company”) of his resignation as the Company’s Chairman of the Board and as a member of the Board effective March 26, 2020. Mr. Keating’s resignation was a personal decision, so as to free up his time to focus on other ongoing business endeavors, which have been impacted and complicated by the effect of the coronavirus, and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

On March 26, 2020, J. Taylor Simonton notified the Board of the Company of his resignation as a member of the Board effective March 26, 2020. Mr. Simonton’s resignation was a personal decision, so as to free up his time to focus on personal matters and other business commitments, and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable. (b) Not applicable. (c) Not applicable. (d) Exhibits.



About SURNA INC. (OTCMKTS:SRNA)

Story continues below

Surna Inc. develops, designs and distributes cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The Company’s segment is designing, manufacturing, and distributing indoor climate control systems, including but not limited to chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems, for use in conjunction with the state-regulated cannabis and CEA industry. The Company’s technologies include a line of optimized lighting, environmental control, air sanitation and cultivation facilities. The Company offers full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, including designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to indoor grow facility conditions. The Company’s products include Surna Chillers, Surna Reflectors, Hybrid Building and Air Sanitation. Its customers include state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities, as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, including organic herb and vegetable producers.