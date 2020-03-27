POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On March 27, 2020, PolarityTE, Inc. (“PTE”), is publishing on its website at www.polarityte.com information pertaining to PTE’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic entitled “PolarityTE’s Commitment During COVID-19.” A copy of the information published on the website is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

99.1 PolarityTE’s Commitment During COVID-19.



POLARITYTE, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 PolarityTE’s Commitment During COVID-19 First and foremost,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About POLARITYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:COOL)

PolarityTE, Inc., formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is a technology company. The Company has developed, marketed, published and distributed software through online platforms. The Company develops applications for gaming on computers, handheld devices and game consoles. The Company is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. It seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its PolarityTE platform simplifies regeneration and allows cells to function naturally. The platform can be applied across all cells, tissues and composite structures. Its platform induces cell and tissue polarity, and creates functional tissue that mirrors natural development in the human body.