Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)
Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services. The Company’s Ancillary Services segment consists of a diagnostic laboratory, a specialty pharmacy and multi-specialty physician practices. The Company’s physician practices include its owned and operated physician practices pursuant to management service agreements. The Company’s optical services segment consists of an optical laboratory, an optical products group purchasing organization and a marketing business. The Company’s optical laboratory manufactures eyewear, while its optical product purchasing organization negotiates volume buying discounts with optical product manufacturers.