Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 5, 2020, Surgery Partners, Inc. issued a press release announcing results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. See the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Surgery Partners makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures in the attached press release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided therein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.