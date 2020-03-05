Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 5, 2020, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release to announce the completion of patient enrollment into its ILLUMINATE-301 trial. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The Company is furnishing the information in this Item 7.01 and the related Exhibit 99.1 filed herewith to comply with Regulation FD. Such information shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. This Item 7.01 will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibit 99.1) that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

Exhibit No. Exhibit Name 99.1 Press Release dated March 5, 2020.



About Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. Using TLR technology, the Company designs synthetic oligonucleotide-based drug candidates to act by modulating the activity of specific TLRs. Using its 3GA technology, the Company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger ribo nucleic acid (mRNA) associated with disease causing genes. The Company’s drug candidates include IMO-8400; IMO-2125/IMO-2055, and IMO-9200. The Company’s TLR antagonist lead drug candidates are IMO-8400 and IMO-9200, which are both antagonists of TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9. Its TLR agonist lead drug candidates are IMO-2055 and IMO-2125, which are both agonists of TLR9.