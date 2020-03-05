SEC Filings SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (NYSE:SRLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020, Sprague Resources LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and providing access information for an investor conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results contained therein. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02. An audio archive of the webcast will be available under calendar of events in the Investor Relations section of the Partnership’s website (www.spragueenergy.com) for one year following the date of the call.

This information is furnished under Item 2.02, “Results of Operations and Financial Condition.” This information, including the information contained in Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.