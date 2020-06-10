SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a)
On June 5, 2020, Support.com, Inc. (“Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).
(b)
At the Annual Meeting, six (6) proposals were acted upon by the stockholders. The number of votes cast for, against, or withheld as to each such proposal or nominee, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to each such proposal or nominee, have been certified by the inspector of election and are set forth below:
Voting Results for the 2020 Annual Meeting
Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors: All elected
Voting Results:
There were 7,309,238 shares represented by broker non-votes.
Proposal No. 2 – Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company’s named executive officer compensation programs and practices as described in the Proxy Statement: Approved
Voting Results:

Proposal No. 3 – Ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020: Ratified
Voting Results:
Proposal No. 4 – Ratification of the Company’s Section 382 Tax Benefits Preservation Plan: Ratified
Voting Results:
Proposal No. 5 – Approval of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2011 Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Approved
Proposal No. 6 – Approval of the Company’s Third Amended and Restated 2010 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan: Approved
Voting Results:
(c)
Not applicable.
About SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support. Its cloud-based offering, Nexus, is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to support interactions with their customers. Its end user software products are designed to maintain, optimize and secure computers and mobile devices. Its principal software products include products designed for malware protection and removal (SUPERAntiSpyware); personal computer (PC), smartphone and tablet maintenance and optimization (Cosmos), and PC registry cleaning and repair (ARO).

