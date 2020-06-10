SEC Filings SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

SUPPORT.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) On June 5, 2020, Support.com, Inc. (“Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”).

(b) At the Annual Meeting, six (6) proposals were acted upon by the stockholders. The number of votes cast for, against, or withheld as to each such proposal or nominee, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to each such proposal or nominee, have been certified by the inspector of election and are set forth below:

Voting Results for the 2020 Annual Meeting

Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors: All elected

Voting Results:

There were 7,309,238 shares represented by broker non-votes.

Proposal No. 2 – Approval, on an advisory basis, of the Company’s named executive officer compensation programs and practices as described in the Proxy Statement: Approved

Voting Results:

Proposal No. 3 – Ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran PLLC as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020: Ratified

Voting Results:

Proposal No. 4 – Ratification of the Company’s Section 382 Tax Benefits Preservation Plan: Ratified

Voting Results:

Proposal No. 5 – Approval of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2011 Employee Stock Purchase Plan: Approved

Proposal No. 6 – Approval of the Company’s Third Amended and Restated 2010 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan: Approved

Voting Results:

(c) Not applicable.