Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On June 10, 2020, Graham Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release describing its results of operations and financial condition for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On June 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the payment of a cash dividend. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated June 10, 2020 describing the results of operations and financial condition for Graham Corporation’s fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
|99.2
|
|Press Release dated June 9, 2020 regarding the payment by Graham Corporation of a cash dividend.
GRAHAM CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d928389dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 News Release IMMEDIATE RELEASE Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results • Q4 revenue of $23.1 million reflected approximately $7 million in delayed revenue as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic • Q4 EPS was $0.06; fiscal year 2020 EPS was $0.19 • High quality backlog of $112 million at end of year; Defense industry comprises 52% of backlog • Strong balance sheet provides ample liquidity with cash balance of $73 million at March 31,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)
Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. It supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Its equipment is found in applications, such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the United States Navy. The Company’s products are used in a range of industrial process applications in energy markets, including petroleum refining, defense, chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation/alternative energy and other.
An ad to help with our costs