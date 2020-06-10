Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 10, 2020, Graham Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release describing its results of operations and financial condition for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the payment of a cash dividend. The Company’s press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.