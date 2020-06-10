Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 9, 2020, Royale Energy, Inc. issued the attached press release regarding two new vertical low cost oil wells in its North Jameson field in the Permian Basin in Nolan County, Texas.

About Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of natural gas, acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of exploratory and development wells, and selling of fractional working interests in its wells to be drilled. The Company owns wells and leases located mainly in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Alaska. The Company sells a portion of the working interest in each well it drills or participates in to third party investors and retains a portion of the prospect for its own account. The Company owns proved developed producing and non-producing reserves of oil and natural gas in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, as well as prospective shale oil property in Alaska. The Company has drilled over two wells in northern California.