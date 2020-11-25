SUNWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Sunworks, Inc. (the “Company”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating by reference into the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231653) the items filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

5.1 Opinion of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. 23.1 Consent of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. (included in Exhibit 5.1 above).



About SUNWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc., formerly Solar3D, Inc., provides photo voltaic (PV) based power systems for the residential, commercial and agricultural markets in California and Nevada. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, designs, arranges financing, integrates, installs and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt (KW) for residential loads to multi megawatts (MW) systems for larger commercial projects. The Company’s commercial installations include office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses and agricultural facilities, such as farms, wineries and dairies. The Company provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring and maintenance. The Company has installed over 850 systems in California and Nevada.