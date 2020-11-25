CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On November 23, 2020, Andrew Glashow, President and Chief Operating Officer of CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (the “Company”), participated in a video interview with Stock Investor Daily hosted by Dave Donlin regarding Company news and developments, as well as its operations. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report is a PowerPoint presentation (the “Presentation”) that was used during the video interview. The Company has also posted the video interview in the investor section of its website at www.clsholdingsinc.com. The Company does not intend to file any update to this Presentation and the fact that the Presentation is being furnished should not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained in the presentation.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of SEC Form 8-K, such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and it shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Presentation dated October 2020

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CLS HOLDINGS USA, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., is engaged in developing a method of extracting cannabinoids from cannabis plants and converting the resulting cannabinoid extracts into concentrates. The Company’s concentrates include oils, waxes, edibles and shatter. These concentrates may be ingested in various ways, including through vaporization through electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), and used for a range of pharmaceutical and other purposes. The Company intends to monetize extraction method through the licensing of its methods and processes to others, as in the Colorado Arrangement; the processing of cannabis for others, and the purchase of cannabis and the processing and sale of cannabis-related products. The Company’s products and services include Licensing Operations, Processing Revenue, Processing Facilities and Sale of Products and Brand Creation. As of May 31, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.