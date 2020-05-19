SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company provides solar technology to residential, commercial and utility customers worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems under construction and development agreements. It offers post-installation systems monitoring and maintenance in connection with its construction contracts and commercial power purchase. The Company offers SunPower InvisiMount residential mounting system in its product portfolio. The Company offers Helix system, which is a pre-engineered, modular solution that combines its solar module technology with plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems and mounting hardware that enables customers to scale their solar programs with minimal business disruption. It offers modular solar power block, the Oasis system.