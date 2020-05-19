SEC Filings EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 — Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 15, 2020, Jason A. Kulas, President and Chief Financial Officer, entered into a prearranged trading plan to purchase shares of the Company’s Class A Non-Voting Common Stock. The plan calls for open market purchases of up to 1,000 shares per month over the next 12 months. This plan was designed to comply with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Company’s policies regarding stock transactions.

Rule 10b5-1 permits persons who may be considered company insiders to establish written prearranged stock trading plans when they are not in possession of material, nonpublic information. The plans establish predetermined trading parameters that do not permit the person adopting the plan to exercise any subsequent influence over how, when or whether to effect trades. All sales under the plans will be disclosed publicly through appropriate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless such subsequent filing specifically references Item 7.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K.