CEMTREX, INC. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 15, 2020 the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Cemtrex Inc. (“Centrex” or the “Company”) was held. For more information about the proposals set forth, please see the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement. On the record date of April 9, 2020, 8,190,582 shares of Common Stock were issued and outstanding. In addition, there were 1,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 8,272,488 shares in the aggregate, 100,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 81,987,726 shares in the aggregate, and 2,216,683 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 4,433,366 shares in the aggregate, accordingly, a total of 102,884,162 voting shares. At the Annual Meeting, a total of 101,487,689 voting shares (for a quorum of 98.64%) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for the proposals voted on at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1 – Voting to elect five nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for a one-year term expiring at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified: