CEMTREX, INC. (NASDAQ:CETX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 15, 2020 the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Cemtrex Inc. (“Centrex” or the “Company”) was held. For more information about the proposals set forth, please see the Company’s 2020 Proxy Statement. On the record date of April 9, 2020, 8,190,582 shares of Common Stock were issued and outstanding. In addition, there were 1,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 8,272,488 shares in the aggregate, 100,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 81,987,726 shares in the aggregate, and 2,216,683 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock outstanding which are entitled to vote 4,433,366 shares in the aggregate, accordingly, a total of 102,884,162 voting shares. At the Annual Meeting, a total of 101,487,689 voting shares (for a quorum of 98.64%) were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Set forth below are the final voting results for the proposals voted on at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal 1 – Voting to elect five nominees to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for a one-year term expiring at the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified:


Cemtrex, Inc. is a diversified industrial and manufacturing company. The Company operates in a range of business segments and provides solutions to manufacturing industries. The Company provides electronic manufacturing services of electronic system assemblies, instruments and emission monitors for industrial processes, and industrial air filtration and environmental control systems. The Company, through its Electronics Manufacturing Services group, provides end-to-end electronic manufacturing services, which include product design and sustaining engineering services, systems integration, testing services and assembled electronic products. The Company, through its Environmental Products and Systems group, sells air filtration and environmental control products to a range of industrial and manufacturing industries. The Company, under the Griffin Filters brand, provides an air filtration and environmental control equipment to various industries.

