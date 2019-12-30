SUMMER ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement



About SUMMER ENERGY HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, Summer Energy, LLC (Summer LLC), Summer Energy of Ohio (Summer Ohio) and Summer EM Marketing, LLC (Marketing LLC). The Company’s primary business operations are conducted through Summer LLC, which is a licensed Retail Electricity Provider (REP) in the State of Texas. The Company conducts the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the State of Texas through Summer LLC. The Company sells electricity and provides the related billing, customer service, collections and remittance services to residential and commercial customers. It offers retail electricity to commercial and residential customers in designated target markets within the State of Texas. Marketing, LLC provides marketing services to Summer LLC. Summer Ohio procures and sells electricity in the state of Ohio.