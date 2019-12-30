Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 23, 2019, Rennova Health, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Alcimede LLC (“Alcimede”), of which Seamus Lagan, our Chief Executive Officer, is the sole manager. to the Agreement, the Company issued to Alcimede 250,000 shares of its Series K Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series K Preferred Stock”) in exchange for the 250,000 shares of the Company’s Series J Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series J Preferred Stock”) held by Alcimede. The holder of the Series J Preferred Stock was entitled to receive, when and as declared by the Board of Directors of the Company, but only out of funds that were legally available therefor, cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 8% of the stated value per annum on each share of Series J Preferred Stock. The Series J Preferred Stock had been issued to Alcimede on July 23, 2018 and upon the issuance of the Series K Preferred Stock to Alcimede, the shares of Series J Preferred Stock were cancelled. Under the Agreement, Alcimede relinquished all rights to any cumulative dividends on the Series J Preferred Stock. As previously disclosed, the terms of the Series K Preferred Stock do not provide for cumulative dividends.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to the Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.177 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As a result of conversions and exercises of the Company’s securities, as of December 26, 2019 the Company had 9,648,936,775 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits