SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Common Stock Purchase Agreement

On December 11, 2019, SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain accredited investors (the “Purchasers”) for the sale by the Company in a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of an aggregate of 21,071,143 shares (the “Private Placement Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), at a purchase price of $0.14 per Private Placement Share. The closing of the Private Placement (the “Closing”) is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the Purchasers indemnification rights with respect to its representations, warranties, covenants and agreements under the Purchase Agreement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to the exemption for transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D of the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. Each of the Purchasers represented that it is an accredited investor within the meaning of Rule 501 of Regulation D, and is acquiring the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. The Private Placement Shares were offered without any general solicitation by the Company or its representatives.

The Private Placement Shares sold and issued in the Private Placement will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Purchase Agreement were made only for purposes of the Purchase Agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Purchase Agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed to by the contracting parties, including being qualified by disclosures exchanged between the parties in connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement. The representations and warranties may have been made for the purposes of allocating contractual risk between the parties to the Purchase Agreement instead of establishing these matters as facts, and may be subject to standards of materiality applicable to the contracting parties that differ from those applicable to investors. Investors are not third-party beneficiaries under the Purchase Agreement and should not view the representations, warranties and covenants or any descriptions thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or conditions of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Purchase Agreement, which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Registration Rights Agreement

In connection with the Agreement, the Company also entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with the Purchasers, to which the Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC by April 30, 2020. to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement, the Company will maintain the effectiveness of the registration statement until the date upon which the securities held by the Purchasers cease to be Registerable Securities (as that term is defined in the Registration Rights Agreement).

The foregoing description of the Registration Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Registration Rights Agreement, which is filed hereto as Exhibit 4.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02. The Private Placement Shares were offered and sold in transactions exempt from registration under the Securities Act, in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D thereunder. Each of the Purchasers represented that it was an “accredited investor,” as defined in Regulation D, and is acquiring the Private Placement Shares for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. The Private Placement Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and such Private Placement Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Neither this Current Report on Form 8-K nor any of the exhibits attached hereto is an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Common Stock or any other securities of the Company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

4.1 Registration Rights Agreement, by and among the Company and the accredited investors party thereto, dated December 11, 2019.

10.1 Common Stock Purchase Agreement, by and among the Company and the accredited investors party thereto, dated December 11, 2019.