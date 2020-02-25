FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:FNHI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 25th, 2020 Franchise Holdings International (“FNHI”) issued a press release announcing that it has received a notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicating that the companies most recent trademark application for “TerraVis” is entitled for registration. Management expects a fully issued trademark within the near future. The TerraVis truck bed system is a solar power generator for light trucks, set to launch in the near future. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information in this Item 7.01 and the exhibit attached hereto are furnished to, but not filed with, the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:FNHI)

Franchise Holdings International, Inc. is engaged in the business of acquiring franchise, license and distribution rights in new companies. The Company’s subsidiary includes TruXmart Ltd. (TruXmart). TruXmart is engaged in developing multiple products for pick up trucks available in North America. TruXmart also offers tonneau covers. TruXmart’s product line includes TruXmart Tri Fold, TruXmart Smart Fold, TruXmart Quad-Fold and TruXmart Roll-Up. The Company’s TruXmart Tri Fold is a staple soft folding tonneau cover. The TruXmart Smart Fold is a soft folding tonneau cover with rear latching system. The TruXmart Forte, a solid folding tonneau cover, is constructed using powder coated galvanized steel. The TruXmart Quad-Fold is a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover, which can be folded in over four sections. The TruXmart Roll-Up offers side seals and rear smart latches that allow its users to open this cover by pulling on the rear release loop. It focuses on offering TruXmart Forte GEN2.