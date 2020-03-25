Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 19, 2020, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a Master Services Agreement (the “MSA”) with 180 Consulting, LLC (“180”), to which 180 will provide a variety of services including product management, internal systems platform integration and software engineering services, among others, through separate statements of work (“SOWs”). On March 19, 2020, the Company entered into three SOWs under the MSA and has contracted to enter into two more SOWs within sixty (60) days of the date of entry into the MSA, the terms and conditions of such SOWs to be determined.

The term of the MSA is indefinite from the March 19, 2020 effective date, with the ability of either the Company or 180 to terminate the MSA for any reason without penalty with ninety (90) days advance written notice. Each SOWs term expires upon completion of the services contemplated under the respective SOW, unless earlier terminated to the terms of the MSA. The MSA includes both cash and equity compensation to 180 for the aforementioned services. The Company intends to issue the equity portion of the compensation under that certain registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019.

The foregoing description of the MSA and SOWs is a summary only and is qualified by reference to the full text of the MSA and SOWs. The MSA is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and the SOWs are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4, and are incorporated herein by reference.

10.1 Master Services Agreement, effective March 19, 2020, by and between Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. and 180 Consulting, LLC* 10.2 Statement of Work #1 by and between Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. and 180 Consulting, LLC* 10.3 Statement of Work #2 by and between Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. and 180 Consulting, LLC* 10.4 Statement of Work #3 by and between Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. and 180 Consulting, LLC*

* Certain portions of the exhibit have been omitted to Regulation S-K Item 601(b)(10)(iv) because they are both (i) not material to investors and (ii) likely to cause competitive harm to the Company if publicly disclosed.



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. Exhibit

About Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service. The Company also provides implementation and consulting services to complement its software solutions. The Company provides computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform. The Company sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships. The Company’s software and services allow hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems in the United States and Canada to capture, store, manage, route, retrieve and process patient clinical, financial and other healthcare provider information.