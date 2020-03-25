SEC Filings Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 25, 2020, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for IPI-549 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer. The full text of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained on the websites referenced in the press release is not incorporated herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) The following exhibit is included in this report: