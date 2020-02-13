SEC Filings GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 13, 2020, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits