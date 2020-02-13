GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 gncaye20earningsprfinal202.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Investor Contact:Dan [email protected] Provides Fourth Quarter 2019 Corporate UpdateATLASTM identifies Inhibigenstm that can undermine immunotherapyDosed first patient in Part B of GEN-009 neoantigen vaccine Phase 1/2a trialProgressed GEN-011 neoantigen cell therapy – IND filing expected in Q2 2020Appointed Dr. Gisela Schwab to Genocea’s Board of Directors Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDTCAMBRIDGE,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment. It has one product candidate in Phase II clinical development: GEN-003, which is a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. It has pre-clinical development programs, which include GEN-001, which is indicated for the treatment of chlamydia prophylaxis, and GEN-002, which indicated for the treatment of genital herpes prophylaxis both of which are in pre-clinical stage of development. The Company’s pipeline also includes GEN-005, which is under malaria prophylaxis, Epstein-Barr virus and immuno-oncology programs in research stage of development.