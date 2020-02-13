GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 13, 2020, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Exhibit
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers and develops vaccines and immunotherapies. It uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company operates through business of developing and commercializing vaccines segment. It has one product candidate in Phase II clinical development: GEN-003, which is a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. It has pre-clinical development programs, which include GEN-001, which is indicated for the treatment of chlamydia prophylaxis, and GEN-002, which indicated for the treatment of genital herpes prophylaxis both of which are in pre-clinical stage of development. The Company’s pipeline also includes GEN-005, which is under malaria prophylaxis, Epstein-Barr virus and immuno-oncology programs in research stage of development.

