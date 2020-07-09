STATE AUTO FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STFC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On July 8, 2020, Michael E. LaRocco, Chief Executive Officer and President of State Auto Financial Corporation (“STFC”), entered into an amendment of employment agreement (the “Amended>Agreement”) with STFC, State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company and State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company (collectively, the \”Company\”). The Amended Agreement supersedes and replaces specific provisions of the previous employment agreement between Mr. LaRocco and the Company, dated November 28, 2017 (the \”Current Agreement\”). Under the Amended Agreement, Mr. LaRocco will continue to serve as the Company\’s Chief Executive Officer and President through December 31, 2022.

to the Amended Agreement, Mr. LaRocco received a one-time special equity award in the form of deferred stock units (\”DSU\’s\”) with the following terms: (a) a date of grant of July 8, 2020; (b) a fair market value equal to $500,000, based upon the closing price of the Company\’s common shares on the date of grant; and (c) subject to a time-based vesting schedule under which one-half of the DSU\’s vest on December 31, 2021 and the remaining DSU\’s vest on December 31, 2022; provided that the DSU\’s will vest on an accelerated basis in the event of the CEO\’s death or Disability (as defined in the Current Agreement) prior to a regular vesting date.

Except as described above, the provisions of the Amended Agreement are substantially the same as those contained in the Current Agreement. The foregoing description of the Amended Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Amended Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On July 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the entry into the Amended Agreement. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

