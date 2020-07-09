A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 q22020exhibit991pressr.htm EX-99.1 DocumentEXHIBIT 99.1A10 Networks Provides Business Update and Second Quarter 2020 Expected Results Company Expects 5% Year over Year Revenue Growth,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN)
A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of application networking and network security technologies. The Company’s solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web companies and government organizations to secure and optimize the performance of their data center applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale. The Company’s products are built on its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS). The Company offers approximately four software-based solutions that are built on top of its software-based ACOS cloud-ready application networking platform and are delivered primarily on its optimized hardware appliances, including Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Threat Protection System (TPS) and Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its support services include installation, phone support, repair and replacement, software updates, online tools, consulting and training services.