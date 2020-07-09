KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

99.1 Press Release dated July 8, 2020



Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea123966ex99-1_kentucky.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 8,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a mid-tier holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard (First Federal of Hazard) and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. (Frankfort First Bancorp). Frankfort First Bancorp has one subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky (First Federal of Frankfort). The Company operates First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort as two independent, community-oriented savings institutions. As June 30, 2016, residential mortgage loans totaled $204.5 million, construction loans totaled $2.8 million, multi-family loans totaled $15.6 million, nonresidential totaled $27.1 million, commercial non-mortgage loans totaled $1.8 million and consumer loan balance totaled $8.6 million. As of June 30, 2016, First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort were authorized to invest up to $2.2 million and $6.9 million, respectively, in the stock of or loans to subsidiaries.