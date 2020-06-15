STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL Modification to Rights of Security Holders

On June 8, 2020, Star Gold Corp. (“Star Gold” or the “Company”) notified all of its Warrant holders that the Company was re-pricing, for a limited time, all issued and outstanding Common Stock Warrants, of the Company, to an Exercise Price of $.045 per share.
During the period beginning on June 8, 2020 and ending at 5:00 pm PDT on August 31, 2020, each outstanding Warrant to purchase Star Gold Common Stock may be exercised, in whole or in part, at the per share price of $.045 per share regardless of the Exercise Price set forth in the Warrant being exercised.
After 5:00 pm PDT on August 31, 2020 each remaining outstanding and unexercised Common Stock Warrant will then revert back to its original Exercise Price as set forth in each respective Warrant.
About STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp. (Star Gold) is an exploration stage company, with no producing mines, engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal deposit properties and advancing them toward production. The Company is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. It leases with an option to acquire unpatented mining claims located in the State of Nevada and known as the Longstreet Property. The Longstreet Property consists of 125 mineral claims, as well as 50 staked claims by Star Gold, covering a total area of approximately 2,500 acres. The Longstreet property is at an intermediate stage of exploration. It owns the rights to acquire up to a 100% mining interest in a mineral property located in the State of Nevada known as the Excalibur Property. The Company is engaged in preliminary exploration activities and surface testing of the Jet property.

