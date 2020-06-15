SEC Filings STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL Modification to Rights of Security Holders

On June 8, 2020, Star Gold Corp. (“Star Gold” or the “Company”) notified all of its Warrant holders that the Company was re-pricing, for a limited time, all issued and outstanding Common Stock Warrants, of the Company, to an Exercise Price of $.045 per share.

During the period beginning on June 8, 2020 and ending at 5:00 pm PDT on August 31, 2020, each outstanding Warrant to purchase Star Gold Common Stock may be exercised, in whole or in part, at the per share price of $.045 per share regardless of the Exercise Price set forth in the Warrant being exercised.

After 5:00 pm PDT on August 31, 2020 each remaining outstanding and unexercised Common Stock Warrant will then revert back to its original Exercise Price as set forth in each respective Warrant.