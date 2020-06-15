BSQUARE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BSQR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

On June 11, 2020, at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of BSQUARE Corporation (the “Company”), the Company’s shareholders considered the three proposals listed below. The final voting results for each proposal are set forth below. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2020.

About BSQUARE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation resells software from Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and provides software solutions and related engineering services to companies that develop smart, connected systems. A smart, connected system is a dedicated purpose computing device that typically has a display, runs an operating system and is connected to a network or data cloud through a wired or wireless connection. Its smart, connected systems include set-top boxes, home gateways, point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, voting machines, gaming platforms, tablets, handheld data collection devices, personal media players, smart phones, smart vending machines, casino gaming machines, digital signs and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. It is focused on smart, connected systems that utilize various Microsoft Windows Embedded and Windows Mobile operating systems, as well as devices running on other operating systems, such as Android, Linux and QNX. The Company operates in North America, Asia and Europe.