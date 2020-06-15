SEC Filings PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on June 10, 2020. Proxies for the Annual Meeting were solicited by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and there was no solicitation in opposition to the Board’s solicitation. There were 42,437,630 shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. A total of 33,799,424 shares of common stock were represented at the Annual Meeting by proxy. The final votes on the proposals presented at the meeting were as follows:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of Directors

Michael F. Bigham and Robert S. Radie were elected as directors to hold office until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified, or, if sooner, until each director’s death, resignation, or removal, by the following vote:

Proposal No. 2 – Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers

The Company’s stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers, by the following vote:

Proposal No. 3 – Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Company’s stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 by the following vote:

About PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI). The Company’s sarecycline is a Phase III antibacterial product candidate and was previously known as WC3035. Sarecycline is designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. The Company’s other product candidates are tetracycline-derived, molecular entities and are designed to utilize the recognized immune-modulation, anti-inflammatory and other beneficial properties of the tetracycline class.