STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
ITEM 3.03 MATERIAL Modification to Rights of Security Holders
STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
STAR GOLD CORP. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
Star Gold Corp. (Star Gold) is an exploration stage company, with no producing mines, engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal deposit properties and advancing them toward production. The Company is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. It leases with an option to acquire unpatented mining claims located in the State of Nevada and known as the Longstreet Property. The Longstreet Property consists of 125 mineral claims, as well as 50 staked claims by Star Gold, covering a total area of approximately 2,500 acres. The Longstreet property is at an intermediate stage of exploration. It owns the rights to acquire up to a 100% mining interest in a mineral property located in the State of Nevada known as the Excalibur Property. The Company is engaged in preliminary exploration activities and surface testing of the Jet property.