GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on December 9, 2019, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (“GSBD”), entered into the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Original Merger Agreement”), with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp., a Delaware corporation (“MMLC”), Evergreen Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”) and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership and investment adviser to each of GSBD and MMLC (“GSAM,” and together with GSBD, MMLC and Merger Sub, the “Parties”). As previously disclosed on June 11, 2020, the Parties amended and restated the Original Merger Agreement in its entirety (as amended and restated, the “Amended and Restated Merger Agreement”). to and subject to the terms and conditions of the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into MMLC, with MMLC continuing as the surviving company and as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSBD (the “Initial Merger”) and, immediately thereafter, MMLC will merge with and into GSBD, with GSBD continuing as the surviving company (the “Second Merger” and, together with the Initial Merger, the “Merger”).

Filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 is “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp.” for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated herein by reference.

Filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 are the unaudited consolidated financial statements of MMLC for the periods described in Item 9.01(a) below and the notes related thereto.

Filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.3 are the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods described in Item 9.01(b) below and the notes related thereto.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements.

The historical unaudited consolidated financial statements of MMLC as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro forma financial information.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements of GSBD, giving effect to the Merger, as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and for the year ended December 31, 2019, are filed herewith as Exhibit 99.3 and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Current Report on Form 8-K may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results of GSBD, MMLC, or, following the Merger, the combined company and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or similar words. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings made by GSBD and MMLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including those contained in the joint proxy statement and prospectus that forms part of a registration statement on Form N-14 filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the ability of the parties to consummate the Merger on the expected timeline, or at all, failure of GSBD or MMLC to obtain the requisite stockholder approval for the Merger, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Merger, effects of disruption on the business of GSBD and MMLC from the proposed Merger, the effect that the announcement or consummation of the Merger may have on the trading price of GSBD’s common stock on New York Stock Exchange; the combined company’s plans, expectations, objectives and intentions as a result of the Merger, any decision by MMLC to pursue continued operations, any termination of the Amended and Restated Merger Agreement, future operating results of GSBD or MMLC, the business prospects of GSBD and MMLC and the prospects of their portfolio companies, actual and potential conflicts of interests with GSAM and other affiliates of GSAM, general economic and political trends and other factors, the dependence of GSBD’s and MMLC’s future success on the general economy and its effect on the industries in which they invest; and future changes in laws or regulations and interpretations thereof. Neither GSBD nor MMLC undertakes any duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.



Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d22945dex991.htm MANAGEMENT\’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS Management\’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results Exhibit 99.1 MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF GOLDMAN SACHS MIDDLE MARKET LENDING CORP. The following discussion and other parts of the Current Report on Form 8-K into which this exhibit is incorporated by reference contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. References to “we,…

About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.