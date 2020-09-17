STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 11, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) and certain domestic subsidiaries of the Company entered into Amendment No. 15 (“Amendment No. 15”) to the Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of April 8, 2015, as amended, with MidCap Funding X Trust, as successor-by-assignment to MidCap Financial Trust to extend the maturity date of the facility from September 7, 2020 to October 7, 2020.

On September 15, 2020, the Company and certain domestic subsidiaries of the Company, as guarantors, entered into the Consent and Amendment Agreement (the “Consent and Amendment Agreement”) with Jackson Investment Group, LLC (“Jackson”), which amends that certain Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement, dated as of September 15, 2017, as amended (the “Purchase Agreement”). to the Purchase Agreement, the Company had issued that certain Amended and Restated 12% Senior Secured Promissory Note due September 15, 2020, dated November 15, 2018, in the principal amount of $27,312,000 and (b) that certain 12% Senior Secured Promissory Note due September 15, 2020, dated August 27, 2018, in the principal amount of $8,427,794 (collectively, the “Notes”). The Consent and Amendment Agreement extends the stated maturity of the Notes from September 15, 2020 to October 15, 2020.

The foregoing descriptions of Amendment No. 15 and the Consent and Amendment Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of Amendment No. 15 and the Consent and Amendment Agreement, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Exhibit

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.