SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

A copy of Spok Holdings, Inc.’s (“Spok”) press release responding to a letter from B. Riley Financial, Inc. regarding a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Spok is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits: