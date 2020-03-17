SEC Filings CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On March 16, 2020, Cambridge Bancorp (the “Company”) held a special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, the Company’s shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 5, 2019, among the Company, Cambridge Trust, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. and Wellesley Bank (the “Merger Agreement”), including the issuance of the Company’s common stock, $1.00 par value per share (“Common Stock”), in connection with the proposed merger. Shareholder action on a second proposal, to adjourn the special meeting, if necessary, to permit further solicitation of proxies if there were insufficient votes at the time of the Special Meeting, or at any adjournment or postponement of that meeting, to approve the merger proposal, was not required and no vote was taken on that proposal. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s joint proxy statement/prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2020. The final voting results for the proposal is set forth below.

Proposal 1:

At the Special Meeting, the Company’s shareholders approved the Merger Agreement, including the issuance of Common Stock in connection with the proposed merger. The table below sets forth the voting results:

Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits. The Bank invests those funds in various types of loans, including residential and commercial real estate, and a range of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank also invests its deposits and borrowed funds in investment securities, and has over three Massachusetts Security Corporations, including CTC Security Corporation, CTC Security Corporation II and CTC Security Corporation III.