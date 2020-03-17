KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KBLB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 27, 2020, the Company announced a press conference it was going to hold on March 19, 2020. Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Company is postponing such press conference to April 16, 2020. On March 17, 2020,the Company issued a press release announcing the new date of the press conference. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information reported under this Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

To the extent required, the information included in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated in this Item 8.01 by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 ANN ARBOR,…

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silks. The Company’s lead product is a genetically engineered spider silk known as Monster Silk. Monster Silk is a composite fiber, which is spun by its line of transgenic silkworms. Monster Silk is composed of a combination of both spider silk proteins and silk from a silkworm. The Company uses genetic engineering technologies to develop fibers for use in target markets, including the textile, specialty fiber and technical textile industries. Specialty fibers are engineered for specific uses that require strength, flexibility, heat resistance and/or chemical resistance. The technical textile industry involves products for both industrial and consumer products, such as filtration fabrics, medical textiles (such as sutures and artificial ligaments), safety and protective clothing, and fabrics used in military and aerospace applications.