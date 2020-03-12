SPARTAN MOTORS, INC. (NASDAQ:SPAR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 12, 2020, Spartan Motors, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, along with an accompanying investor presentation. Copies of the press release and investor presentation are attached to this Current Report as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2.

The information in this Item 2.02 and the attached Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 12, 2020 regarding the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

99.2 Investor presentation dated March 12, 2020 regarding the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

SPARTAN MOTORS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_176825.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_176825.htm Exhibit 99.1 Spartan Motors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results Business transformation marks significant improvement in profitability and long-term growth opportunities Full-year EPS from continuing operations up 98% to $1.03; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations up 88% to $1.24 Novi,…

About SPARTAN MOTORS, INC. (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Spartan Motors, Inc. is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment. The Delivery and Service Vehicles segment manufactures delivery and service vehicles through the Company’s subsidiary, Utilimaster Corporation (Utilimaster). The Company’s Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment consists of the operations of Spartan Motors Chassis, Inc. (Spartan Chassis) that engineer and manufacture motor home chassis, defense vehicles and other specialty chassis, and distribute related aftermarket parts and assemblies. The Company markets its products under brands, such as Spartan ERV, Aeromaster, Trademaster, Metromaster and Utilivan.