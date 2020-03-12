AGENUS INC. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 12, 2020, Agenus Inc. announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. In connection with the announcement, the Company issued a press release and made a presentation during its earnings call, which are being furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this current report on Form 8-K.

EX-99.1 2 d859212dex991.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Agenus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – AGEN1181 +/- balstilimab (anti-PD-1) reveals a complete response and new partial responses in phase 1 clinical trial – Balstilimab & zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) demonstrate 26.5% response rates in an all-comer (non-biomarker selected) population with advanced cervical cancer – FDA grants Fast Track Designation for the investigation of combination balstilimab & zalifrelimab in relapsed/refractory metastatic cervical cancer LEXINGTON,…

Agenus Inc. (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon). The Company has a portfolio of programs in various stages of development, including a series of antibodies in discovery and pre-clinical and clinical development, Prophage vaccine, a Heat Shock Protein (HSP)-based vaccine candidate for a form of brain cancer that has completed Phase II trials, and a number of QS-21 Stimulon-containing vaccine candidates in late stage development.