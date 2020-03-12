ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

EX-99.1 2 d897785dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Anticipated Clinical Milestones • INVIGORATE Phase 3 Trial of Reproxalap in Allergic Conjunctivitis Expected to be Completed in Second Half of 2020 • Based on Achievement of Symptom Endpoint in Two Clinical Trials,…

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes. The Company is focused on the development of products for diseases caused by inflammation and inborn errors of metabolism that are caused by naturally occurring toxic and pro-inflammatory chemical species known as aldehydes. The Company has developed a series of aldehyde traps, molecules that are designed to sequester and allow for the degradation of aldehydes. The Company’s aldehyde trap, NS2, is a product candidate that is under development for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and related rare allergic ocular diseases, noninfectious anterior uveitis, sjogren-larsson syndrome (SLS) and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.