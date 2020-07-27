SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

ITEM 3.02

(D) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description 4.1 Sandra Ahman Stock Option Agreement 4.2 Anthony L. Havens Stock Option Agreement



SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES, INC. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 ex4-1.htm Exhibit 4.1 SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES,…

About SPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. is a technology company that develops, markets and manages business mobile application for smartphones and tablets. The Company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies and banks/finance companies. The Company, on a pass through basis, offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies throughout the country to finance their equipment needs, including police motorcycles and cruisers, buses and emergency medical service (EMS) equipment. The Company, through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc. (IMS), formerly Specialty Reports, Inc., offers mobile application development, sales, marketing and support, and Vehicle Title History Reports.