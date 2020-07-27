SEC Filings SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 24, 2020, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued a press release announcing second quarter 2020 financial results. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.15 per share, payable on August 19, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index: