AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 27, 2020, AMREP Corporation issued a press release that reported its results of operations for the year ended April 30, 2020. The press release is being furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Form 8-K and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc. (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico. The real estate operations include land sales and lease activities. Its fulfillment services is offered through its subsidiary Palm Coast Data LLC (Palm Coast) and its affiliates. Its fulfillment services business performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.