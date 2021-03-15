Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02: Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 15, 2021, Sono-Tek Corporation issued a press release regarding its preliminary revenue and operating income for the year ended February 28, 2021 in the form attached as exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under such section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 15, 2021.



SONO TEK CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm SONO-TEK ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 AND PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER FY2022 REVENUE GUIDANCE Exhibit 99.1 Sono-Tek Announces Preliminary Revenue and Operating Income for Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides First Quarter FY2022 Revenue Guidance Record Revenue Growth Expected for Fiscal Year 2022 MILTON,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing nozzles. The Company utilizes its technology, ultrasonic spray coating, to provide customized coating solutions to a range of manufacturing companies, enabling to develop new products. The Company operates through two segments: ultrasonic spray coating systems, which is in the business of developing, manufacturing, selling, installing and servicing ultrasonic spray coating equipment, and real estate operations, which is in the business of owning and operating the Sono-Tek Industrial Park. The Company offers its products to a range of markets, including electronics, advanced energy (solar and fuel cells), medical device, glass, textiles and foods. The Company serves electronics industry in approximately two sectors, printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. It offers products, such as SonoFlux 2000F, SelectaFlux, MediCoat I, Medicoat II and WideTrack.