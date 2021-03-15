SEC Filings INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K and General Instruction B.2 thereunder. Such information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. ITEM 7.01—REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE On March 15, 2021, Investview, Inc., issued a press release, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.01. ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS The following is filed as an exhibit to this report:



$5.5 million gross revenue for February 2021

About INVESTVIEW, INC. (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to accredited investors, self-directed investors and select financial institutions. It also provides investor education products and newsletters that provide trading ideas. In addition, it offers Foreign Exchange Currency trading newsletters. Its products include Live workshops and workshop certificates; online training and courses; coaching/counseling services; Website/data fees (monthly), and Website/data fees (pre-paid subscriptions). It provides a range of products that allow the self-directed individual investor to find, analyze, track and manage his or her portfolio. Its primary legacy product is an all-inclusive online education, analysis and application platform. The Company provides solution to its clients in the financial community by providing an array of information services that include stock market information and tools.