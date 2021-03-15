Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 15, 2021, Ferrellgas, L.P. (the “Company”) and Ferrellgas Finance Corp., subsidiaries of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., issued a press release announcing that, subject to market conditions, the Company’s wholly-owned direct subsidiary, Ferrellgas Escrow, LLC, and Finance Corp.’s wholly-owned direct subsidiary, FG Operating Finance Escrow Corp. intend to offer $1,475.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and senior notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private offering to certain eligible purchasers (the “Offering”). A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The Notes to be offered in the Offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, absent such registration, may not be offered or sold in the United States except to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies. The midstream operations-crude oil logistics segment is engaged in providing crude oil transportation and logistics services. The corporate and other segment includes midstream operations-water solutions. The Company’s two subsidiaries include Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. and the operating partnership. Its general partner performs all management functions for the Company and holds general partner interest in Ferrellgas Partners and the operating partnership. It is a distributor of propane and related equipment and supplies to customers in the United States.